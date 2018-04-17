Jo-Ann stores recall holiday light sets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Check your holiday boxes.

There's a consumer alert over some battery-operated lights that were sold at Jo-Ann stores across the nation.

Jo-Ann's Maker's Holiday 10-count LED string light sets have been recalled because the glass jars can break while in use, possibly causing cuts and other injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The light sets consist of 10 glass jars with white plastic snow and red plastic beads inside and a cork at the top that holds the LED bulb. Maker’s Holiday is printed on the front of the product packaging and SKU/UPC 1554-7201/603559321277 on the bottom left of the back side of the product packaging.

The sets were sold between October and February.

If you have these holiday lights, stop using them and return them to any Jo-Ann store for a full refund.

For more information, call Jo-Ann stores toll-free at 888-739-4120 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, email customer.service@joann.com or visit www.joann.com and click on “Recalls."

