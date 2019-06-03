Johnsonville recalls more than 95,000 pounds of sausage

Check your refrigerator. A popular brand of sausages is being recalled.

Johnsonville says roughly 95,393 pounds of its ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages may contain an ingredient that's not part of the flavoring. The company announced the recalled after a customer complained of hard green plastic pieces in it.

The recalled meat products were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019. The 14-ounce vacuum packages have a “best by” date of 06/09/2019 and “EST.34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Customers who have purchased the tainted sausages are encouraged to throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

For more information, see the USDA website.

