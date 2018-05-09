Kids go-kart recalled; steering wheel can break

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A go-kart for children has been recalled due to a safety hazard that could cause the operator to lose control.

The recall applies to Hauck Nerf Battle Racer go-karts. The steering wheel on the go-kart can detach, break or crack while in use, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If it happens, it poses a laceration or collision hazard. Hauck has received 639 complaints in regard to the issue, with one resulting in a laceration to the child's face requiring stitches.

The model number affected is T91869. Only go-karts with a date of manufacture between January 2016 and March 2017 are recalled. The date of manufacture is printed on a white sticker on the underside of the seat.

Consumers with the product should not allow their children to continue using it. They can contact Hauck for a new steering wheel.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.