Kraft Heinz recalls Taco Bell cheese dip

Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling their Taco Bell Salsa con Queso Mild Cheese Dip due to a botulism risk, the company said Tuesday.

"As a precaution, approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being voluntarily recalled because the affected product is showing signs of product separation which can lead to a potential health hazard."

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.