Lenovo recalls 78,000 14-inch laptops for fire danger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Lenovo laptop is being recalled because it might catch fire due to a problem that causes the battery to overheat, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves 78,000 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops that were sold in both silver and black in the United States. An unfastened screw can damage the battery, causing it to overheat and pose a fire hazard.

The laptops in the recall were manufactured between December 2016 and October 2017. The manufacturing date is listed on the bottom of the laptop.

If you have one of the affected laptops, Lenovo will inspect and repair it. Call 800-426-7378 or visit Lenovo.com to find a warranty service provide.

