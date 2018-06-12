Lorex video monitors recalled due to burn risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A video monitor has been recalled due to a burn risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes Lorex brand video monitors with model numbers LW2751, LW2752 and LW2962H. Experts say the monitor's batteries can overheat, expand, cause the battery cover to come off and expose hot batteries. It poses a burn hazard to consumers.

Ahead of the recall, there were 328 reports of monitor batteries overheating or expanding, but no injuries were reported. The monitors were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and on Lorex's website from April 2014 to March 2017.

Anyone with one of the recalled units should stop using them and contact Lorex for a full refund.

