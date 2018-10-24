Massive food recall affects Target, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Whole Foods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A massive food recall has been traced to a supplier headquartered in Canada that sold products to stores across the United States.

Nearly four million pounds of salads, wraps and other products sold by McCain Foods are part of the recall and might be contaminated with salmonella and Listeria.

LINK: Full list of affected products

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, more than a dozen manufacturers received vegetables from McCain that might have been contaminated.

The products were sold at stores including Kroger, Target, Trader Joe's, Walmart and Whole Foods.

There have been no reports of illness, according to McCain Foods. The voluntary recall is precautionary.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.