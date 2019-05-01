'Microwavable' ceramic coffee mugs recalled over fire hazard

Roughly 700 coffee mugs are being recalled because of a risk they could burst into flames if microwaved.

Wednesday’s recall was issued for Valentine’s Day stackable mugs manufactured by Lynns Concepts and sold at DAVIDsTEA locations nationwide, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The ceramic mugs are black or pink with metallic gold accents. They feature “You’re my partner in crime” or “I’d check my voicemail for you” markings printed at the bottom of the inside of the mug.

They were sold in stores and online in January and February for about $15 each.

So far, no injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the fire hazard. But those who purchased these mugs should stop using them and contact DAVIDsTEA for replacements or refunds.

To learn more, contact DAVIDsTEA by phone at (855) 702-3006 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day of the week. Or you can email the company at services@davidstea.com.

