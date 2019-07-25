More than 53,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat meatballs recalled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Home Market Foods is recalling about 53,217 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

The products contain milk and wheat, known allergens that are not listed on the label, FSIS said.

The frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball items are labeled as “Homestyle Meatballs All Natural” products, according to FSIS, but may contain “Cranberry Stuffed Meatballs” products.

The following products are subject to recall:

48-oz. plastic bag packages of “COOKED PERFECT BRAND HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS All Natural” and Best If Used By 07/02/20.

The products under the recall have establishment number “EST. 2727” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina and Rhode Island.

Consumers who have purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Home Market Foods at 781-948-1559.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day, at AskKaren.gov or on a smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday.

