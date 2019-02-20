Muranos recalled; braking issue could cause drivers longer to stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you drive a 2009 Nissan Murano, it's being recalled due to problems with the brakes.

Nissan is recalling more than 86,000 Murano SUVs to address a potentially faulty part in the anti-lock brake system. If the part fails, the brake pedal may move closer to the floor than usual and more quickly than a driver may expect.

Even though the brakes are engaging, it may feel like they are not, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Stopping distance may also increase because of the extra time it takes for the pedal to travel further to the floor.

In April 2018, NHTSA opened an investigation into brake-related problems with the 2009 Nissan Murano, including allegations that 14 crashes and three non-life-threatening injuries were related.

Vehicles recalled : Certain 2009 Nissan Murano SUVs made from June 9, 2007, through August 2009.

: Certain 2009 Nissan Murano SUVs made from June 9, 2007, through August 2009. Problem : A zinc coating on an ABS component may react with brake fluids to create a gelatinous substance that causes valves within the brake system to stick open. As a result, extra fluid may accumulate within the brake system and cause additional brake-pedal travel. Drivers would experience the pedal moving more quickly and further to the floor than they may expect.

: A zinc coating on an ABS component may react with brake fluids to create a gelatinous substance that causes valves within the brake system to stick open. As a result, extra fluid may accumulate within the brake system and cause additional brake-pedal travel. Drivers would experience the pedal moving more quickly and further to the floor than they may expect. The fix : The dealership will inspect the part and replace it, if necessary, at no cost to owners.

: The dealership will inspect the part and replace it, if necessary, at no cost to owners. Contact manufacturer : Owners may call Nissan customer service at 800-867-7669.

: Owners may call Nissan customer service at 800-867-7669. NHTSA campaign number : NHTSA's number for the recall is 18V916.

Click here to check whether your vehicle has an open recall.

