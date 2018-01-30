Panera Bread voluntarily recalls some cream cheese

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Panera Bread Co. is voluntarily recalling some cream cheese sold in its U.S. bakery-cafes because of possible bacterial contamination.

The St. Louis-based company released a statement Sunday saying the recall was initiated after testing from a single production day indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one variety of its 2-ounce cream cheese.

Tests on cream cheese samples manufactured before and after that production run have all come back negative.

Panera says there have been no reported illnesses. The company says the recall is pre-emptive.

The products included in the recall are all varieties of unexpired 2-ounce and 8-ounce cream cheese products with an expiration date on or before April 2. The recall doesn't affect Panera Bread Canadian bakery-cafes or any other products.

News4Jax went by the Panera on Hendricks Avenue on Monday night and found a sign on the door reading, "Cream cheese is out of stock."

It goes on to say, "We will have cream cheese back in stock as soon as possible. We're so sorry for the inconvenience."

News4Jax checked online ordering on Panera's website. When you click "Rapid Pickup" and then "Sides & Spreads," you get a message reading, "We are temporarily out of cream cheese. Would you like butter, preserves or peanut butter instead?"

The same message showed up for online ordering for several Jacksonville locations.

