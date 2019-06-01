Perdue recalls over 31,700 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products

There's a consumer alert concerning chicken.

Perdue Foods is recalling 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may contaminated with pieces of bone, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The fully-cooked chicken products were produced on March 21.

The following products are subject to recall:

11.2-oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

12-oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12-oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.

VIEW: Labels for recall

The products, which were shipped to stores nationwide, subject to recall have establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them, but throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call the Perdue Consumer Care line at 866-866-3703.

