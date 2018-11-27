Pfizer recalls Thermacare Heatwraps products due to burn, blister concerns

Pfizer Inc. has issued a nationwide recall of six lots of Thermacare Heatwraps because some of the heat cell wraps could potentially leak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.

According to the FDA, using a leaking or damaged heat wrap could cause skin injuries, such as burns, blisters or irritation.

The lots were distributed nationwide to retailers, wholesalers and distributors from September 2017 through August 2018.

According to the FDA, the products, which aim to provide heat therapy for temporary relief of minor aches and pains, under the recall include:

Product Name Lot Number Expiry Date SKU UPC Configuration/Count Muscle Pain Therapy 8HR S68516 2020-07 F00573301314 305733013144 3 + 1 one-time use wraps per carton Muscle Pain Therapy 8HR T26686 2020-07 F00573301303C 305733013038 3 one-time use wraps per carton Menstrual Pain Therapy 8HR T26691 2020-07 F0057332002H 305733020029 3 one-time use wraps per carton Menstrual Pain Therapy 8HR T26693 2020-08 F00573302044 305733020449 3 + 1 one-time use wraps per carton

Product Name Bundled Lot Number Carton/Pouch Lot Number Expiry Date SKU UPC Configuration/Count Joint/Muscle Pain Therapy 8HR 8054HA T26686 2020-07 F00573301311 305733013113 Multipack 11 one- time use wraps per carton Joint/Muscle Pain Therapy 8HR 8054HB T26686 2020-07 F00573301311 305733013113 Multipack 11 one- time use wraps per carton

The FDA noted that ThermaCare Joint Therapy Heatwraps 8HR are not under this recall.

Pfizer already notified its retailers of the recall on Oct. 2 and is removing products from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product is asked to stop using it; record the lot number, which can be found on the side of ThermaCare cartons and on the back of ThermaCare pouches; throw away the product without opening the foil pouch; and to call the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Information Line at 1-800-323-3383 for replacement or reimbursement.

