Pfizer recalls Thermacare Heatwraps products due to burn, blister concerns

Pfizer Inc. has issued a nationwide recall of six lots of Thermacare Heatwraps because some of the heat cell wraps could potentially leak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.
According to the FDA, using a leaking or damaged heat wrap could cause skin injuries, such as burns, blisters or irritation.
The lots were distributed nationwide to retailers, wholesalers and distributors from September 2017 through August 2018.
According to the FDA, the products, which aim to provide heat therapy for temporary relief of minor aches and pains, under the recall include:
|Product Name
|Lot Number
|Expiry Date
|SKU
|UPC
|Configuration/Count
|
Muscle Pain Therapy 8HR
|S68516
|2020-07
|F00573301314
|305733013144
|
3 + 1 one-time use wraps per carton
|
Muscle Pain Therapy 8HR
|T26686
|2020-07
|F00573301303C
|305733013038
|
3 one-time use wraps per carton
|
Menstrual Pain Therapy 8HR
|T26691
|2020-07
|F0057332002H
|305733020029
|
3 one-time use wraps per carton
|
Menstrual Pain Therapy 8HR
|T26693
|2020-08
|F00573302044
|305733020449
|
3 + 1 one-time use wraps per carton
|Product Name
|Bundled Lot Number
|Carton/Pouch Lot Number
|Expiry Date
|SKU
|UPC
|Configuration/Count
|
Joint/Muscle Pain Therapy 8HR
|8054HA
|T26686
|2020-07
|F00573301311
|305733013113
|
Multipack 11 one- time use wraps per carton
|
Joint/Muscle Pain Therapy 8HR
|8054HB
|T26686
|2020-07
|F00573301311
|305733013113
|
Multipack 11 one- time use wraps per carton
The FDA noted that ThermaCare Joint Therapy Heatwraps 8HR are not under this recall.
Pfizer already notified its retailers of the recall on Oct. 2 and is removing products from store shelves.
Consumers who have purchased the affected product is asked to stop using it; record the lot number, which can be found on the side of ThermaCare cartons and on the back of ThermaCare pouches; throw away the product without opening the foil pouch; and to call the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Information Line at 1-800-323-3383 for replacement or reimbursement.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.