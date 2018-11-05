Popcorn bags filled with cheese-flavored tortilla chips prompt allergy alert, recall

Frito-Lay has issued a recall after a consumer alerted the company that a bag that was supposed to contain popcorn was actually filled with tortilla chips.

Select 1/2-ounce bags of Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Flavored popcorn were inadvertently filled with cheese flavored tortilla chips that contain undeclared milk ingredients, the company announced. The recalled bags were sold only in the two variety packs pictured above.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Flavored popcorn bags.

The products covered by the recall were distributed in retail locations in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming. The recalled products were also distributed through e-commerce websites.

Frito-Lay said they haven't had any reports of anyone getting sick from the popcorn so far.

The recalled products are 1/2-ounce bags of Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Flavored popcorn packaged in the following variety pack offerings which have "use by" dates and 11-digit manufacturing codes printed on the outer packaging as listed below:

16 count Smartfood Delight Variety Pack Sack – "use by" dates of 4 DEC 2018 OR 18 DEC 2018, and 11-digit manufacturing code that will include the letter combination AM in the second and third position (example: xAMxxxxxxxx)

16 count Crunch & Pop Mix Variety Pack Sack – "use by" dates of 18 DEC 2018 OR 1 JAN 2019, and 11-digit manufacturing code that will include the letter combination AM in the second and third position (example: xAMxxxxxxxx)

The individual recalled 1/2-ounce bags of Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Flavored popcorn have a "guaranteed fresh" date of 1 JAN 2019 and a 9-digit manufacturing code of 615325107 printed on the front upper panel. No other products or flavors contained in these variety packs are being recalled.

No other Smartfood, Smartfood Delight, or variety pack products or flavors are recalled.

Consumers with any of the above recalled products should contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday) for reimbursement.

