Porsche toy car recalled due to choking hazard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Porsche is recalling one of its pint-sized model cars, as they could prove hazardous to future driving enthusiasts.

The automaker's recall involves the My First Porsche Wooden Car, which was sold at dealerships nationwide and also sold on Porsche's website from April 2015 through March 2018.

Porsche said the wheels and axles can detach from the toy, posing a choking hazard to young children. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should keep the toy cars away from children and contact a Porsche dealer to return them for a full refund. They can also contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-PORSCHE.

