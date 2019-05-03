Portable generators recalled due to fire hazard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you bought a Firman portable generator from Costco, don't use it. Officials with the companu said the generator's carbon canister can leak, posing a fire hazard.

About 19,000 of the yellow and black generators were sold. If you have one, you're urged to stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or take the recalled generator to a Firman service center for a free inspection and repair.

You can also call Firman Power Equipment at 844-459-8457 anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or get more information on the company's website.

There have been nine reports of gas leaks from the carbon canister, but no injuries have been reported.

