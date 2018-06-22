Possible salmonella contamination sparks recall of kratom powder products

Consumers in Florida and Georgia who bought kratom powder products from Gaia Ethnobotanical, LLC, should check the lot number on their packages.

The company is voluntarily recalling all products with Lot No. 0102031800 because of a potential for salmonella contamination.

The products were manufactured, processed, packed or held by Gaia Ethnobotanical between March 18 and March 30.

Other states included in the recall are Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming. Puerto Rico is also included.

Gaia is notifying its customers by e-mail and/or telephone and urging them to return the recalled products or immediately discard them.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact the company at fdarecall@gaiaethnobotanical.com or call 24/7 at 702-996-8523.

