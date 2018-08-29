Potentially 'life-threatening' mix-up leads to drug recall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A drug maker is recalling one of its blood pressure medications over a labeling mix-up that it says could have potentially life-threatening consequences.

Accord Healthcare, Inc., is recalling a batch of 12.5-milligram hydrochlorothiazide pills after a 100-count bottle of the drug was found instead to contain 25-milligram doses of spironolactone.

The drug manufacturer was tipped off to the mix-up after getting a complaint from a pharmacy that discovered the error, the company said.

Both drugs are diuretics that are used to treat high-blood pressure and fluid retention caused by conditions, including heart failure and kidney problems, according to rxlist.com.

But, as the website noted, spinonolactone can treat low potassium levels. Accord said those taking the drug run the risk of having too much potassium, which could be life-threatening for certain people.

So far, there have been no reports of people getting sick as a result of the mix-up, the company said.

Accord’s hydrochlorothiazide pills are round and orange with an “H” imprinted on one side and “1” on the flip side. If your medication doesn't match up, speak with your pharmacy or physician.

To learn more about this voluntary recall, contact Accord Healthcare, Inc. by phone at 1-855-869-1081 or via email at rxrecalls@inmar.com.

