Premium Foods USA recalls frozen fish products

WASHINGTON - Premium Foods USA, Inc., a Woodside, N.Y. establishment and importer of record, is recalling approximately 76,025 pounds of various Siluriformes fish products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the products were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar, countries ineligible to export Siluriformes fish product to the United States.

The various Siluriformes fish items were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar to the United States on various dates from March 26, 2018 through March 8, 2019. This spreadsheet contains a list of products subject to the recall.

The recalled items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.



The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact KM Chowdhury, Manager, Premium Foods USA, Inc., at info@premiumfoods.us.







