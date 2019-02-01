Publix issues popcorn chicken recall

Publix Super Markets on Thursday issued a voluntary recall for its popcorn chicken, which is commonly sold in the deli at its grocery stores.

Publix said the popcorn chicken was sold in both its hot and refrigerated sections of its stores all across Florida. Some stores in Georgia were also affected.

According to Publix, the product may contain "foreign material."

The products were sold between Jan. 17 - 31. No other chicken products were affected by the recall, Publix said. All of the questionable products were removed from the shelves.

Customers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to any store for a full refund.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.