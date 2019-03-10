Publix, Winn-Dixie recalls Pillsbury flour due to Salmonella risk

Publix and Winn-Dixie are notifying their customers that Pillsbury flour is being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination.

Neither Pillsbury or its owner, Hometown Food Company, have posted the recall on their websites or with the Food and Drug Administration.

According to the grocery chains there have been no illnesses associated with the 5-pound bags.

Publix: GTIN # 0 5150022241 3, Lot Code numbers 8 293 or 8 292, and Best If Used By Dates of APR 19 2020 or APR 20 2020

Winn-Dixie: UPC number 0 5150022241 6, Best If Used By Date of APR 19 2020, and Lot code numbers 8292 or 8293.

You can throw it away or get your money back. Click here for more information.

Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center 866-946-6349

