Puppy food recalled for possible high levels of Vitamin D

A brand of dry dog food is being recalled because of possibly elevated levels of Vitamin D, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this week.

Sunshine Mills is recalling its Evolve Chicken and Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food in 14- and 28-pound bags, its Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food in 40-pound bags and its Triumph Chicken and Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food in 3.5-, 16- and 30-pound bags.

Dogs ingesting excessive Vitamin D may vomit, have loss of appetite, increased thirst, urination, drooling, and weight loss. Consumers with dogs who have consumed any of the products listed above and are exhibiting any of these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian.

Bags affected have a Best Buy Date Code of Nov. 1, 2018, through Nov. 8, 2019. The Best Buy Code can be located on the back of each bag.

For a complete list of UPC numbers in the recall, click here.

Consumers who have purchased any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of it or return it to the retailer for a full refund.

There are no other Evolve, Sportsman’s Pride or Triumph products affected by this recall.

Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at 800-705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.

This is a voluntary recall being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.