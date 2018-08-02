Ram pickups being recalled due to tailgate problem

More than 1.4 million Ram pickups are being recalled by Fiat Chrysler in the U.S. and Canada because tailgates with power locks can open while the trucks are moving.

The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

The company said that if the tailgates open, unsecured cargo could fall into the road and cause a crash.

So far there have been no reports of any crashes or injuries caused by the tailgate issue.

There have been nearly 6,000 complaints and warranty claims though about the problem.

Owners can expect to get notice of the recall September 14.

Dealers will fix the tailgate locking mechanism at no cost.

