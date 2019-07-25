Raw meat shipped to Florida, Georgia recalled over possible blood contamination

WASHINGTON - US Foods in Birmingham, Alabama, establishment, is recalling around 712 pounds of raw beef and pork products because of possible contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The fresh and frozen raw beef and pork items were produced on July 18, 2019.

Click HERE to see the products subject to recall

The meat was shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The problem was discovered after the facility learned that an employee may have cut himself during production.

There have been no confirmed reports of people falling ill after eating the meat.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.