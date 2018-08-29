Recall Alert: Rubber critter toys contain lead paint, company says

A Texas-based sportswear company is recalling more than 31,000 toys made in China because they contain some lead paint, the government announced Wednesday.

BSN Sports sold the rubber critter toys in catalogs and online from February 2017 to June 2018.

They came in a variety of colors and animal shapes, including octopus, alligator, chicken, frog, pig, penguin and cow. The toys are primarily used to play physical education tossing games. They were sold individually and in sets ranging from two to 24 rubber critters and ranged in price from $10 for an individual toy to $145 for a set.

The orange and yellow paint on the toys' surface contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, the company said in its recall.

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. The company said no lead poisoning had been reported.

Consumers should take the recalled rubber critter toys away from children immediately and contact BSN Sports for a merchandise credit.

BSN Sports can be reached toll free at 888-847-8816 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT or online at www.bsnsports.com, www.usgames.com, www.athleticconnection.com and www.esportsonline.com and click on the product recall link at the bottom of the page or www.recallrtr.com/rubbercritters for more information.

