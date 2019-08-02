Recall issued for Entenmann's Little Bites chocolate chip cookies

Now’s probably a good time to check your pantries.

Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies are being recalled by Bimbo Bakeries USA because pouches of the five-pack chocolate chip variety may contain bits of plastic.

The company issued the voluntary recall Thursday in response to complaints about pieces of blue plastic found inside the cookies’ packaging that could be a choking hazard.

Affected products were sold in stores in 36 states including Florida and Georgia with best-by dates of Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 as well as the following UPC code: 7203002378.

So far, no injuries have been linked to the issue, but the company recommends that consumers return the cookies to the stores where they were purchased for a refund.

Questions? You’re welcome to contact the company’s customer service team by phone at 1-800-984-0989. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.