Recall issued for ground beef sold at Winn-Dixie, Harveys

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Arizona company voluntarily recalled more than 6.5 million pounds of beef that could be contaminated with salmonella, federal officials announced Thursday.

An investigation found the products, including ground beef and beef patties likely came from JBS Tolleson Inc., a meat packing plant west of Phoenix.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, issued a voluntary recall for a dozen ground beef products packaged in stores as part of the JBS Tolleson, Inc. recall.

The products were sold in various sized packages at some Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores in the Jacksonville area, as well as Georgia.

The products were sold in stores beginning Sept. 11, and had a “sell by” date between Sept. 13-19.

Below are the products and corresponding UPC codes for all affected Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores:

SE Grocers Value Pack, Ground Beef (73%/27%) – 0201655

SE Grocers Ground Beef (73%/27%) – 0201653

SE Grocers Value Pack, Ground Beef Patties (73%/27%) – 0270053

SE Grocers Ground Beef Patty (73%/27%) – 0270052

SE Grocers Value Pack, Fresh Ground Chuck (80%/20%) – 0291277

SE Grocers Fresh Ground Chuck (80%/20%) – 0201700

SE Grocers Value Pack, Ground Chuck Patties (80%/20%) – 0270055

SE Grocers Ground Chuck Patties (80%/20%) - 0270054

SE Grocers Value Pack, Ground Beef Sliders (73%/27%) – 0270057

SE Grocers Ground Beef Sliders (73%/27%) – 0270054

SE Grocers Fresh Market Style Ground Beef (73%/27%) – 0291241

SE Grocers Ground Beef for Chili – 0201699

Southeast Grocers said customers who still have any of those ground beef products should throw them away or returned them to any Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center at 844-745-0463 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT Mondays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT on Saturdays.

An epidemiological investigation found 57 people in 16 states, including 15 in Arizona, 12 in Colorado and six in Utah, have become ill so far. Fourteen people were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

A spokeswoman for JBS did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

Most people recover from salmonella infections without treatment, health officials say. If exposed to the bacteria, people typically get diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever in the first 12 to 72 hours. The symptoms can last up to a week.

"Salmonella can cause serious illness, so it is critical that everyone take precautions by not eating the recalled meat and thoroughly cooking all beef products," said Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.