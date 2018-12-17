Recall issued for salad products over listeria concerns

Apio Inc. has issued a recall for eight of its pre-made salad products because of concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

The salads, which come packaged in plastic bowls, were distributed to 11 states across the country, including Florida, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to the FDA, a sample from one of the packaged salads, called "Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups," tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, but there are no reports of illness.

The salads can be identified with the following UPC and lot codes:

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Asian Sesame – UPC 7 09351 30241 1, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch – UPC 7 09351 30177 3, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai – UPC 7 09351 30178 0, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale – UPC 7 09351 30240 4, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Tropical Lime – UPC 7 09351 30179 7, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch/Ranch ET Avocats – UPC 7 09351 30195 7, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai/Framboises ET Acai – UPC 7 09351 30196 4, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale/Chou Frisé Doux – UPC 7 09351 30243 5, Lot 112 331

If you have the recalled products, you are asked to dispose them or return them to the retailer for a fund. Apio, Inc. is working alongside the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during the recall process.

To learn more, visit the FDA's website.

