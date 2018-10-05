Recall: Metal playground climbers could strangle children

A piece of playground equipment you might have in your yard has being recalled.

The Burke Merge Metal Climbers act as ladders for children to access other parts of a playground.

According to the recall, which was issued Thursday, the two welded handgrip locations at the top of the climbers can be too large, creating a strangulation hazard. A child’s body could become stuck in these openings, posing a strangulation hazard.

The metal climbers were sold in many color combinations with small geometric shaped openings with a platform and two welded handgrips at the top. “Burke” is printed on identification labels that are placed on the exterior of the entire play structure.

Consumers should immediately remove the climbers from use and contact the firm for a free repair kit. BCI Burke is contacting all owners directly by mail.

The company can be reached at 800-356-2070 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at bciburke.com and click on the Climber Recall tab for more information.

