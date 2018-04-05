Recall: PAW PATROL toy may overheat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Spirit Halloween has recalled the Nickelodeon PAW PATROL Deluxe Hat with flashlight due to a fire and burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission found the batteries in the flashlight included with the hat can overheat and potentially catch fire. There have been four reports of the flashlights overheating, though no injuries or fires have been reported.

More Headlines

The products were sold between September 2015 through November 2017. They only include toys with the SKU number:

01292093

And date codes:

1703RY01

1603RY01

1503RY01

SKU numbers and date codes are on the sewn-in label under the ear of the hat.

Customers with the product can contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund. They will be asked to provide a photo of the SKU. Spirit Halloween can be contacted at 866-586-0155 or by visiting its website.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.