Space heater recall intensified after deadly fire reported

A recall of space heaters first announced in April was intensified Wednesday after the company said a report had come in of someone killed in a fire involving one of the heaters.

Vornado is recalling 350,000 VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters because they can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Vornado said a 90-year-old man in Chanhassen, Minnesota, reportedly died in December because of a fire involving the recalled heater. Vornado has received a total of 19 reports of the heaters catching fire.

The heaters were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com and other websites from August 2009 through March 2018 for about $30.

They were sold in black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white and red. The heaters measure about 7.2 inches long by 7.8 inches wide by 7.10 inches high and have two heat settings (low and high) and a fan only/no heat setting. “Vornado” with a “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit. The model/type “VH101,” serial number and ETL mark are printed on a silver rating label on the bottom of the unit.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a free replacement unit.

Vornado can be reached toll-free at 855-215-5131 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.vornado.com and click on “Recalls” in the lower right corner of the homepage or www.vornado.com/recalls and click on the VH101 Personal Heater recall button for more information.

To report issues with the product, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.