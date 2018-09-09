Steve's Real Food voluntary recall for salmonella

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pet food company is recalling several products due to concerns over salmonella and L. mono contamination.

Steve's Real Food, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is voluntarily recalling several products, including:

5lb. Steve's Real Food Turducken Recipe - best by date 6/4/19

2lb. Quest Emu Diet - best by date 5/18/19

2lb. Quest Beef Due - best by date 5/18/19

This voluntary recall happened after the Washington State Department of Agriculture collected a sample that tested positive for salmonella and/or L. mono.

The company conducted its own test, which did not show contamination, but it initiated the voluntary recall as a precautionary measure.

Salmonella and L. mono infections in pets can cause them to become lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Other issues, like decreased appetite and abdominal pain, can also arise.

The Food and Drug Administration says if your pet has eaten the recalled product and is having any of the listed problems to call your veterinarian.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Steve's Real Food at 888-526-1900, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m Mountain time.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.