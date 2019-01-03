Sunflower, tahini butters recalled over listeria worries

Jars of sunflower and tahini butter are being recalled over concerns of possible Listeria contamination.

Wisconsin-based company Oskri Organics says the tahini butter was distributed in several states, including Florida and Georgia.

The sunflower butter was only distributed in Ohio.

No illnesses have been reported.

To identify the contaminated product, it is in plastic 16 oz. jars, with the lot number either on the top or bottom of the jar near the expiration date.

Consumers who have purchased Oskri Tahini Butter LOT #193 and Thrive Sunflower Butter LOT #233 are urged to destroy the product. Consumers with questions may contact Oskri at 920-648-8300 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Consumer can also contact Oskri via email at info@oskri.com.

For a full list of UPC codes and lot numbers impacted by this recall, go to fda.gov/safety/recalls.

