T.J. Maxx recalls glass drawer knobs due to laceration hazard

The TJX Companies has voluntarily recalled nearly 21,500 glass and ceramic drawer knobs sold at T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls over laceration fears.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports they were sold nationwide from October 2015 through October 2018. They were sold in sets of four and six for prices ranging from $5 to $10.

TJX said it has received one report of a glass knob shattering when it was pulled, which cut a customer's fingers.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drawer knobs, remove them and return them to any T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods store for a full refund.

To learn more, contact T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also visit their website.

