Udi's original hamburger buns recalled

If you eat gluten-free, now is probably a good time to check your pantry.

Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Udi's Classic Hamburger Buns. The company says that small pieces of white plastic may be in some buns after a dough scraper was inadvertently incorporated into the production process.

Affected products were distributed for retail sale in the U.S. The UPC code is 00-6-98997-80913-5. You can find this code on the back of the package in the lower right-hand corner.

No other Udi's or Conagra Brands products are impacted by this recall.

If you do have this product, you are encouraged to either throw it away or return it to the store where you originally purchased it.

Conagra Brands has told the Food and Drug Administration it is working with customers to ensure the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed.

There have been no reports of injuries due to consumption of this product to date.

