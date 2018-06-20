Werner recalls aluminum ladders

Werner has recalled five models of aluminum ladders.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 78,000 ladders are being recalled because the ladders can break while in use, posing a fall hazard.

There has been one report of a ladder breaking while in use, which resulted in a person being injured, according to CPSC.

The ladders were sold in April and May at Home Depot and Lowe's stores nationwide. Click here to view a list of the model numbers being recalled.

Anyone who purchased one of the ladders is urged to immediately stop using it, and return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

For more information, call Werner toll-free at 888-523-3370 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customercare@wernerladder.com or visit wernerco.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.