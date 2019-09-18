Workstations recalled after arms break, injuring dozen workers

Tens of thousands of workstations have been recalled after a dozen reports that the arms broke, injuring workers when the workstation fell over.

Humanscale recalled 22,700 of the QuickStand Life workstations, offering a free repair kit for anyone with one of the recalled workstations.

The firm received 52 reports of the arm breaking and 12 reports that someone suffered minor injuries when the arm broke.

The recall involves QuickStand Lite height-adjustable workstations for single or double computer monitor screens. The workstations have a keyboard platform and an adjustable arm. The workstations measure about 19.5 inches high and about 25.6 inches wide. The workstations were sold in black and white with gray trim.

Consumers should stop using the recalled workstations and contact Humanscale for the repair kit.

Humanscale can be reached toll-free at 855-319-0315 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, by email at QSLinquiry@humanscale.com or online at www.humanscale.com and click on Recall Information at the top of the page for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.