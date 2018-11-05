Received unwanted text from Western Union? You may be owed money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you've received an unwanted text message from Western Union, you could be owed some money.

The company has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit.

Though it denies the allegations, Western Union officials said the company will pay out $8.5 million.

The settlement has been granted final approval, and the deadline has been extended to Nov. 25.

Qualified participants could each get up to $250.

Click here to file a claim.

