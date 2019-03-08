Rent The Runway expands to home decor

Rent The Runway is expanding its partnership with West Elm to rent out home decor.

The website allows women to rent clothing for work or formal events, rather than buying the items.

Customers will soon be able to add pillows, throws and shams to their existing subscriptions.

There will be 26 different bundles of West Elm decor available, from bedroom bundles to living room bundles. Subscribers can keep the bundles for as long as they like.

The new items would be available starting in early June.

The company’s two subscription plans currently cost $89/month and $159/month.

For subscription information, go to https://www.renttherunway.com.

