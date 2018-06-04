Report: Fortnite's popularity linked to female gamers

Twitch streamer and professional gamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins streams during Ninja Vegas '18 at Esports Arena Las Vegas on April 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The survival game Fortnite, a mix between "Survivor" and "The Most Dangerous Game," has become one of the hottest games in the world, partly thanks to women, according to research firm Apptopia Inc.

The study from Apptopia found many of Fortnite's 45 million users play through mobile devices, the fastest growing segment of gaming, and almost half of them are women.

For any of its rival games, like the latest versions of Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty, that number drops to one in three or even fewer.

Fortnite is one of the first to actually feature female characters in the game and in its ads. Almost 39 of the 111 characters listed on the website Orcz.com are perceived as female. By comparison, Call of Duty's latest mobile update only offers two female characters among the 13 that are recognizably human.

The game is also relatively easy for first-time players, and it looks more cartoonish and less gory than its rivals.

In April, the game made by Epic Games Inc. produced an estimated $296 million in revenue across all supported platforms, according to industry analyst SuperData Research.

Although playing Fortnite is free, the game makes money by charging players for in-game enhancements like character features, tools and other accessories.

To play, it's available for download on iOS, Mac, Windows, PS4, and Xbox One.

