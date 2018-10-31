Retail theft is on the rise as the holidays crawl closer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - According to the National Retail Federation, organized retail crime is on the rise and shoplifters are becoming more aggressive.

Retailers say inventory shrink averaged 1.38-percent of retail sales and nearly $44 billion dollars in 2014, now that number is closer to $50 billion dollars.

Employees at Victoria's Secret Stores told Business Insider that they see shoplifting every day and aren't allowed to do anything about it.

Victoria's Secret has a strict policy where its employees are instructed not to accuse, approach, discuss or point out shoplifters in any way.

Racial profiling is a concern for many retailers, along with the safety of their employees.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.