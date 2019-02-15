'RoboKiller' promises 90% reduction in spam calls within 30 days

A new app has joined the fight against those annoying robocalls.

The RoboKiller app from TelTech Systems claims to block more than 1,108,013 suspected spammers and believes it will result in about a 90 percent reduction in spam calls within 30 days.

Answer-bots respond to the calls for you, keeping scammers from wasting your time. The company made these bots say some outrageous things that will make you laugh -- and the calls go away.

"From grumpy old men and big-time producers with clout, to drunken waste-oids and a guy with bad gas, our Answer Bots are as hilarious as they are cunning," TeleTech wrote on its website.

The app is available for iPhones and Androids and costs $2.99 per month.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.