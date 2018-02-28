Rule would reduce robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission has proposed allowing service providers to block spoofed calls.

The numbers may appear to be from a local number, but many of them are actually overseas. Consumer groups say the FCC rule should require telephone companies to provide free, effective caller ID authentication for every call.

The YouMail National Robocall Index estimated somewhere around 2.3 billion robocalls were made in January 2016. That's about 51,500 calls per minute.

Using a robocall to sell any type of product or service is illegal. You should hang up immediately if you get one of these calls.

