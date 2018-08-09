Samsung to unveil new Galaxy Note 9

NEW YORK - Samsung will be holding its Galaxy Unpacked event on Thursday, where it is expected to unveil the Note 9 smartphone.

The Galaxy Note 9 will not go on sale until Friday, August 24.

Some details of the phone have already leaked, like a better camera, more storage and better battery life.

The Galaxy Note 9 is rumored to come in three versions - one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, one with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and one with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to have a larger display than the Note 8's 6.32 inch screen.

Samsung is reportedly upgrading its stylus by adding Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to unlock the phone remotely by pressing a button on the S Pen.

According to a report from TechRadar, the Galaxy Note 9 will cost at least $929.

Samsung will also pour $22 billion in to new technology, like artificial intelligence and 5G as it searches for new products to power growth.

If you are interested in reserving a Note 9, you can head to Samsung's website and do so there.



