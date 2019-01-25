Scam warning for Apple users from St. Johns County deputies

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office issued a warning on Friday about a scam targeting people who use Apple products including the iMac, iPad, iPhone and MacBook.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a scammer claiming to be with Apple calls to notify the victim that their Apple ID has been compromised. A woman who received the call said she started asking the scammer questions and got suspicious when he couldn't answer them.

The Sheriff's Office said Apple curently has a voicemail message notifying callers about people phishing for personal information.

Deputies are reminding everyone to never give out personal information to anyone who calls and claims your account has been compromised. Hang up and check the information first.

Apple will alert users in multiple ways if someone logs in to an account unexpectedly, even if it's you.

