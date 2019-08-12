Scammers are pretending to be from Social Security Administration

WASHINGTON - The Federal Trade Commission is warning about a scam where people pretend to be from the Social Security Administration and claim your Social Security number has been suspended.

Unlike the Internal Revenue Service, the real SSA will call people who have ongoing business with the agency. However, they will never threaten you or ask you to send money.

Here’s how the scam works:

The scammer will call and say your Social Security number has been suspended because of suspicious activity or being involved in a crime.

In some cases, the scammer will want you to confirm your Social Security number to reactivate it or ask for money or gift cards to keep your Social Security number or bank account safe.

Here’s what you need to know if you get a call:

Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended. You don’t have to verify your number to anyone who calls and your bank accounts are not about to be seized.

SSA will never call to threaten you or your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on gift cards. Anyone who tells you to do those things is a scammer.

Don’t trust what you see on caller ID. Scammers can make it look like they’re calling from anywhere, even a real Social Security Administration office.

Never give any part of your Social Security number to anyone who contacts you. The same goes for your bank account or credit card numbers.

The real Social Security Administration will call people, but they will never threaten you or ask you to send money, especially gift cards.

