Score hotel deals in you're 55 or older

If you're the type that hates the idea of getting older, we have a reason you'll love celebrating your next birthday. Discounts! You don't have to a senior to get better rates at most hotels. Some of the breaks start coming once you hit 55.

According to Moneytalksnews.com, if you are 55 or older, you can save at least 10 percent on a room at Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

If you are at least 60, your stay at a hotel in the Wyndham Hotel Group will be discounted. That includes brands like Days Inn, Ramada and Travelodge.

Also once you reach 60 years young, you can save up to 10 percent at Choice Hotels when you make a reservation in advance. Choice includes about a dozen chains - like Comfort Inn, Sleep Inn and EconoLodge.

Are you a fan of the Marriott? Well, if you are 62 or older, you can snag at least a 15 percent discount on a room at hotels worldwide.

That's also the magic age to enjoy a discounted room at Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts.

If you are at least 65, you can score special savings at La Quinta Inns & Suites. This discount is also available at LQ Hotel by La Quinta locations in Mexico, Colombia and Honduras.

In addition to these discounts, MoneyTalksNews.com has a lot of other ways you can save on travel this summer if you're 55 and older. For example, with Amtrak you can score a 15 percent discount on the lowest available fare on most trains. To get their full list, check out the article by clicking here.

