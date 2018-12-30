Scroll or Swipe: Instagram test feature gets backlash

SAN FRANCISCO - Awkward and annoying; that's what Instagram user's say they felt Thursday when Instagram forced them to maneuver from one post to the next through a tap-to-advance feature.

The vertical scroll stopped as the result of a test the social media company was conducting.

Adam Mosseri, the Chief Executive Officer of Instagram didn't hesitate to explain. He replied to a tweet by Alex Heath, a social media and entertainment reporter for Cheddar. Heath posted that he was experiencing the new horizontal scroll interface, Mosseri replied that the feature would be rolled back. Mosseri advised restarting the instagram app, if the problem continued.



I have the new Instagram horizontal scroll interface. I’m sure this will not be met with any backlash WHATSOEVER. But seems maybe intended to reduce mindless vertical scrolling? cc @mosseri comments at the end 😭 pic.twitter.com/fwmtbfjFaf — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) December 27, 2018

The tap-to-advance feature was only supposed to be a test on a small group of users. In an interview with Tech Crunch an Instagram spokesperson said a bug made the test expand to a larger group than planned. The glitch lasted for about an hour before it was rolled back.

The test may have been Instagram's way to gather data on whether the tap-to-advance feature will keep users engaged on the app longer. But, for eight years the world has gotten accustomed to the scroll down navigation pattern of the feed.

Maybe the response of the public was the data needed to keep things the way they are and skip making any changes.

