SeaWorld, Johnson & Johnson settle class action suits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two companies have settled class-action lawsuits that could put money back int he pocket of consumers.

A suit against SeaWorld contended that the attraction's receipts included customers' credit card expiration dates in violations of federal law. Over 1 million of the receipts were printed, both from the main gate and concession stands.

To be eligible for compensation, you had to have visited SeaWorld between March 28, 2013, and April 1, 2017 and provide at least one qualifying receipt as documentation. Click to file a claim.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to compensate consumers who sued over claims that its Aveeno Active Natural products contained only natural ingredients. After tests found synthetic ingredients were found in the products, a suit was filed.

Anyone who purchased one of these products between May 7, 2007, and June 13, 2017, could be eligible for compensation. Click for a list of the 90 products included in the settlement and a link where you can file a claim.

