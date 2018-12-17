Self-driving cars targeted in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Self-driving cars in Arizona have become a target for vandalism.

Police have recorded 21 incidents over the past two years—including slashed tires, rocks thrown and guns pointed at the autonomous vehicles.

The Arizona Republic reports in other cases, people stood in front of the vehicles to prevent them from driving, yelled at them, chased them or forced them off the road.

People appear to be less frustrated by the self-driving cars driving habits and more by their presence in general.

The Waymo cars are currently being tested in Phoenix, where the first self-driving taxi service has been launched.

Back in March, a woman was hit and killed by one of Uber’s autonomous vehicles in Tempe, Arizona.

